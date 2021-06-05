By Research Foundation to Cure AIDS President Kambiz Shekdar, Ph.D.
OpinionatedQ:
“Who Are You and What do you Contribute to the
LGBTQ+ Community?”
Lesbian Shannon Whittington
CEO Whittington Consulting
she/her
I am a clinical nurse, educator, and author. I show organizations how to create LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace. I teach nurses how to provide LGBTQ+ patient-centered care. I am a cis gay woman who has been married to the woman of my dreams for over 21 years.
Bisexual Melanie Pagan Merritt
Member of Gay Officers Action League
she/her
I’m Melanie. A daughter, a sister, an aunt/tia, an Afro-Latina, an island gal, a Bronx girl, a police officer, a bisexual woman. With all that said, I feel that I bring my heart and soul into helping the LGBTQ community in any way I can. Thankfully, being a member of GOAL has helped me do it.
Queer / Questioning Query the Queer Fairy
Man on the Town
this/that/the other thing
Hi! I am “Q” and I am a loud-ass, globally connected town crier, and so-called white man. My contribution to the LGBTQ+ community is to connect people with one another with compassion, respect, and kindness. Looking forward to getting “query” with one another!
Gay Nathanael Holley
Creative
he/him
My existence is a gift. In the original Hebrew my name means “Gift from God,” and I try very hard to embody that sentiment. My Blackness, my queerness, and my experiences all mix to make a special sauce that may help someone. Let me give you a taste.
Trans Genn Herley
Executive Director TransNewYork
she/her/hers
I am a transgender woman and a father of a 21-year-old daughter. The most important contribution my non-profit organization makes to the community is education! We do this through our psychoeducation programs, working with individuals, groups, and families. We educate corporations about workforce inclusion in the community.
Plus & HIV+ Brady Cudmore
Singer/songwriter/entertainer
he/him
My name is Brady Cudmore. I am a singer-songwriter/entertainer who loves sharing stories and building an inclusive community accessible to all. I have been HIV positive, undetectable, for the past three years. I contribute by sharing love and light through music and silly videos, and by entertaining audiences of all kinds!
