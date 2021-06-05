Neighborhood

By Ede Rothaus

Do you have unused unexpired prescription and over-the-counter medications? AID FOR AIDS can recycle and distribute them among people with HIV who can use them abroad and at home in the U.S. You can drop off your donation right here in Manhattan, or arrange for free pickup.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary year, AIDS FOR AIDS (AFA) began its program to reach those with HIV in the developing world and immigrants in the United States with no access to treatment. Now the largest international HIV Medicine Recycling Program in the world, AFA formally enrolls HIV clients in its treatment program, which includes appropriate clinical monitoring and follow-up, in conjunction with clients’ healthcare providers,

AFA has distributed vital medications (that would have been discarded) to more than 20,000 people in 70 low and middle-income countries, as well as in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, France, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela. The program also has a strong presence in New York.

AID FOR AIDS accepts all unexpired prescription drugs: antiretroviral medicines, antifungals, antimycotics, antibiotics, treatments for respiratory conditions, diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis C, elevated cholesterol, and cancer, as well as over-the-counter products such as aspirin and vitamins. Narcotics and controlled substances are not accepted.

Donation bottles can have been opened as long as the contents haven’t expired. Remove label names and addresses for privacy and confidentiality (required by law). Place pill bottles in a sealable plastic bag and put this bag in a padded envelope or cardboard box for donation.

*IMPORTANT: LEAVE NAME OF PRESCRIPTION, DOSAGE, AND EXPIRATION DATE VISIBLE.

Medication Recycling, Drop-off, and Pickup Information:

AID FOR AIDS (AFA)

131 Varick Street – Suite 1011

New York, NY 10013

212-337-8043

*Call for pickup–no minimum required

Manhattan Drop-off Boxes:

Callen-Lorde Community Health Center

356 West 18th Street

212-271-7200

GMHC

307 West 38th Street, lobby, 4th, 5th floors

212-3678-1000

Housing Works East

743-749 East 9th Street, 2nd floor

212-677-7999

Housing Works Thrift Shop

157 East 23rd Street

212-529-5955

LBGT Community Center

208 West 13th Street, 2nd floor

212-620-7310

Matanzas Health Center

280 Henry Street

212-227-8401