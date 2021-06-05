Election Featured

This office isn’t well understood by most voters. Originally created in 1898 as part of the consolidation of New York City, today this office is primarily advisory. It’s often seen as a stepping-stone for career minded public officials; indeed, two of the leading mayoral candidates served as borough presidents. There are seven declared Democratic candidates—three are well known term-limited pols, while the remaining four are lesser-known individuals.

Lindsey Boylan

Ms. Boylan previously served as Deputy Secretary for Economic Development and Housing for the State of New York, where she oversaw the state’s chief economic development agency. Ms. Boylan previously served on Community Boards 5 and 7 in Manhattan. She received her undergraduate degree from Wellesley College and her MBA from Columbia University.

Elizabeth Caputo

Ms. Caputo lives on the Upper West Side and works at the World Economic Forum. Since graduating from Harvard and Harvard Business School, she has had a 25-year career living and working in Manhattan. In 2010, Ms. Caputo was appointed to Manhattan’s Community Board 7. She was elected board chair three times.

Brad Hoylman

Elected to the State Senate in 2012, Mr. Holyman chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and represents New York’s 27th State Senate District. He previously served as Democratic District Leader and was three-term Chair of Manhattan Community Board 2. He graduated from Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes scholar. He received his J.D. from Harvard.

Ben Kallos

New York City Council Member Ben Kallos grew up on the Upper East Side. He has served as Vice-Chair of the Jewish Caucus and chaired the Governmental Operations Committee and the Subcommittee on Planning, Dispositions, and Concessions. He is currently Chair of the Committee on Contracts.

Mark Levine

New York City Council Member Mark Levine has represented the 7th District since 2014. He served as Chair of the Council Committee on Health. He is also a member of these committees: Economic Development, Education, Hospitals, Juvenile Justice and Transportation. He has a B.A. from Haverford College and a Master’s in Public Policy from Harvard.

Kimberly R. Watkins

Ms. Watkins is in her third term as President of Community Education Council (CEC3) representing Community School District 3. She is a Super Steward of the NYC Parks Department and serves on the board of her Harlem HDFC Co-op. A part-time private exercise trainer, Ms. Watkins is a marathon coach for NY Road Runners Club Team for Kids charity.