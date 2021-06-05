Election Featured

This office provides citizens the most direct access to their local government, and WestView News has done a lot to help its readers with this decision. The candidate you choose will be your local representative in the municipal legislature, which is separate from the Mayor’s administration but an equal partner in how our City is run. There are six candidates running in District 3, and WestView News interviewed all of them in short-format videos designed to make it easy for voters to review.

Marni Halasa

marniforcitycouncil.com

Ms. Halasa is a small business owner, a journalist, a lawyer and a figure-skating gold medalist. She attended Carnegie Mellon University, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and University of Pittsburgh School of Law. She has been active in public housing and overdevelopment issues and she started a pro bono program teaching NYCHA kids figure skating.

Aleta LaFargue

aletalafargue.com

A lifelong resident of Hell’s Kitchen, Ms. LaFargue is the elected president of the Manhattan Plaza Tenants Association which serves the 3,500-tenant body. She is a founding member of the Hell’s Kitchen Democrats, established in 2017 to create an open, diverse and inclusive Democratic political club in New York City.

Leslie Boghosian Murphy

lesliefornyc.com

Ms. Murphy began her career in journalism and her investigative stories won awards, including the EMMY® for societal concerns programming. She serves on Community Board 4 (Budget Task Force), Hudson River Park’s Piers 40 & 76 Task Force and is an active member of her local NYPD Community Council.

Arthur Schwartz

arthurfornyc.com

A graduate of Columbia University and Hofstra University Law School, Mr. Schwartz has lived in Greenwich Village for 40 years. He represents labor unions and has been actively involved in union democracy and labor union reform issues. He has also served as a District Leader, State Committee Member and Community Board 2 member.

Erik Bottcher

erikbottcher.com

In 2009 Mr. Bottcher began his career in public service as the LGBTQ & HIV/AIDS Community Liaison for the New York City Council. Two years later, he was hired by Governor Cuomo to help lead the fight for Marriage Equality ACT. Mr. Bottcher has served as Chief of Staff for New York City Council Member Corey Johnson since 2015.

Phelan Dante Fitzpatrick

phelanforcitycouncil.com

Mr. Fitzpatrick is the owner and operator of two small businesses in the District. He grew up in Ohio where he attended Wright State University. He has lived in New York City for 20 years. If elected, he would be District 3’s first gay Black councilman.