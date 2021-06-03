Neighborhood

By Karen Rempel

Our very own Cubbyhole Bar reopened in April. Cubbyhole is one of only three remaining lesbian bars in NYC. The others are Henrietta Hudson on Hudson Street (reopened May 15) and Ginger’s Bar in Brooklyn (still closed).

It wasn’t easy for Cubbyhole to adopt a new business model and offer outdoor dining with no money, no kitchen, and limited staff. But they raised over $75,000 on GoFundMe and scrounged lumber and furniture to build their Cubbyhood. Owner Lisa Menichino recalls scrambling to find suitable food that would meet NYC requirements. “They kept changing the rules. We bought a pretzel maker, then no pretzels were allowed. We switched to nachos.” Lisa and her staff figured it out and made it work. But she was elated when NYC rules relaxed in May and serving food with drinks was no longer a requirement. This is a bar, after all. “We packed up the hotdog roller. No more hot dogs! So much for hot dogs.” A fine lesbian sentiment.

Lisa emphasizes that bars need patrons to survive. “You think they’re always going to be there. They need sustenance and support. They need you to come for them to always be there.” Cubbyhole Bar is now serving Dyke Beer and planning for Pride. Check their Insta @cubbyholebar for hours open and special events.

Cubbyhole Bar. NYC’s neighborhood LGBTQ+ bar (where all are welcome). 281 West 12th St. (212) 243-9041