Articles

Machine Dazzle has been dazzling stages via costumes, sets, and performance since his arrival in New York in 1994. Notably, he has collaborated with Julie Atlas Muz, Big Art Group, Taylor Mac, Justin Vivian Bond, Chris Tanner, Soomi Kim, and Bombay Ricky, Prototype Festival, Opera Philadelphia, and Spiegleworld.

In September 2019, Dazzle premiered his new original show, Treasure, at the Guggenheim Museum as a commission by Works and Process. In addition, he has recently held residencies at Tyler School of Art at Temple University, Moody Center for the Arts at University of Houston, Wesleyan University, and Harvard University’s Department of Theater, Dance & Media where he will be serving as Costume Designer for TDM’s fall production of Queer Cabaret, devised and directed by Carmelita Tropicana. In fall 2019, Machine’s work was included in Parsons School of Design’s “OTHERWORLDLY: PERFORMANCE, COSTUME, AND DIFFERENCE” exhibition.

In 2021, he will unveil a piece for THE BIG SPLASH, commissioned by Hancher Auditorium in collaboration with the municipality of Iowa City and the University of Iowa. Machine Dazzle is an artist-in-residence at Mana Contemporary in Jersey City, NJ. For his design and conception of the costumes for Taylor Mac’s A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, Dazzle was the co-recipient of the 2017 Bessie Award for Outstanding Visual Design and was awarded a Henry Hewes Design Award by The American Theatre Wing in 2017. Artwork by Machine Dazzle.