Neighborhood

By Anthony Paradiso

The Greenwich Village Little League’s Spring season runs every year from April to mid-June. The President of the Greenwich Village Little League is Peter Marino, who told me by e-mail that the league started registration “a little later than usual” in late-December instead of December 1 this year because the league wanted assurance that the COVID infection rate had decreased in New York City and to secure field permits.

Here is what the League President described what it was like to set up the 2021 Spring season. “It has certainly been challenging getting everything organized and set up with new covid protocols,” Marino said. “We had gotten a lot of the processes down already as we had reopened with small seasons last Summer and Fall. We were able to launch the Spring season on time, at perhaps around two-thirds of the number of registrants as we would have in a normal year.”

Parents can register if they live in these four neighborhoods: Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Midtown West or Soho. GVLL uses fields at different locations in New York City including Pier 40 and James Walker field in the Village and even Central Park. According to the league’s website, “800 boys and girls, ages 4 to 16, played on over 60 teams” in 2020 and that “girls are allowed to play either baseball or softball.”

Parents are asked to review the “Divisions and Play Opportunities” section on the GVLL website before signing up their child, by clicking on “Registration Info.” Registration for the Spring baseball or softball season begins in late November and ends on March 1. President Marino added that registration for Summer ball should start in June.