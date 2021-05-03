Monthly Columns

By Isa Covo

Here comes the Merry Month of May! We look forward to warmer temperatures, long walks or hikes, and hope that the last long months are (almost) behind us.

May is a month where we celebrate mothers, but actually, I believe that parents should be celebrated every day, not only on the days set aside for them. Call them often when you do not live at home.

Traditionally flowers and chocolates are the offerings of the day. This year absolutely offer store-bought flowers, unless you can bring some from your garden. As for chocolates, do something different and make them yourself. The recipe for these truffles has always been a great success. If you prefer them without alcohol, you may replace it with any flavoring of your choice (e.g. vanilla extract, almond extract, etc.). In this case use sparingly, not more than one-half teaspoon.

So enjoy the company, and have a great day.

Whisky Flavored Chocolate Truffles

In this recipe, using high quality ingredients is essential. I prefer using Belgian or Swiss chocolate and the Scotch should be premium. You may also flavor the truffles with Grand Marnier, fine brandy, or Kirschwasser. Kirschwasser-flavored truffles are traditionally coated with confectioner’s sugar.

6 oz bittersweet chocolate

3 oz semi-sweet chocolate

6 tablespoons heavy cream

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 tablespoons Scotch whisky

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Dutch process

In a small heavy bottomed saucepan, over very low heat, heat the butter and cream until the butter has melted completely, and the cream begins to bubble on the sides of the saucepan.

Add the chocolates, chopped coarsely, and stir until the chocolate has melted and is well combined with the cream-butter mixture. This operation should take no more than 2 to 4 minutes.

Remove from heat and add the whisky or the flavoring of your choice, beating briskly with a fork until the whisky is well combined with the chocolate mixture.

Cover the pan and place in the refrigerator and beat it with the fork every twenty minutes for a minute or so. When the mixture is cool and to thicken, stir it briskly, until it turns a lighter color. This operation should take about 3 to 5 minutes, but watch carefully and do not overbeat as the ganache could turn grainy.

Return to the refrigerator until the ganache is thick enough to hold its shape but has not hardened.

Line a cookie sheet with wax paper, parchment paper, or foil. With a tablespoon sized scoop (one used to scoop sherbet), scoop out balls of ganache and deposit them on the lined cookie sheet. When finished, place the truffles in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes to harden a little, and then roll them lightly between your palms to smooth them. Cover with an additional sheet of paper and return to the refrigerator for several hours, or overnight.

Pour the cocoa powder in a large plastic food bag and drop in the truffles. Close and shake the bag gently from side to side in order to coat them evenly with cocoa.

The truffles will keep up to a month refrigerated in a sealed container. It is better to remove them from the refrigerator about 15 to 30 minutes before serving, but they are also good eaten straight from the refrigerator.

Yield: 24 candies