By Ede Rothaus

Want to contribute to reducing New York City’s carbon footprint? Improve medical care in developing countries while caring for the environment?

Recycling your pill bottles is one small step in the right direction. Cincinnati -based Matthew:25 Ministries, accepts donations of empty plastic pill bottles for inclusion in shipments of medical supplies and for shredding and recycling.

Matthew:25 Ministries started in 1991 when Reverend Wendell Mettey returned from a trip to Nicaragua with doctors and nurses carrying supplies in their suitcases. Seeing so much poverty and suffering, he promised himself to find a way to help not only the people of Nicaragua but others in need. Today, his system of recovering excess products which are deemed no longer useful by US corporations, has grown into an international relief organization sending more than 15 million pounds of products each year across the United States and more than 60 countries worldwide.

The name of the organization refers to sections of the New Testament Matthew 25:31-46. Contemporary interpretations are to act with compassion to serve people who are hungry, oppressed, imprisoned or poor.

Acceptable collection items:

Prescription and over the counter pill bottles

Large and small pill bottles

Pill bottles with and without secure caps (child-resistant)Pill bottles for shipments of medical supplies guidelines:

Bottles must have an all plastic lid

Sort bottles by color and type

Remove labels, leaving no gum or residue

Wash bottles in very hot water with dish soap

Rinse and dry thoroughly

Replace lids on clean, dry bottles

• Place clean, recapped bottles in large plastic bags marked “Clean Bottles” Send pill bottles to: Matthew 25: Ministries 11060 Kenwood Road Cincinnati, OH 445242