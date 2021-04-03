Neighborhood

By Chandra/Jo Sgammato

On Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 11 at 12 noon, you are invited to explore the meaning of one of Greenwich Village’s most beloved and longest standing institutions.

Whether you have attended yoga classes and programs inside the beautiful building at 227 West 13th Street or simply appreciate the presence of this nonprofit organization in our neighborhood for more than 50 years, you will be moved, impressed, and inspired by the many contributions Integral Yoga has made to our community, our city, and our world. Integral Yoga helped give birth to the modern yoga movement and remains dedicated to accessible, easy, welcoming and nonjudgmental yoga for all.

Preserving Peace is the name of this one-hour event. Please view the trailer for the inspiring film and RSVP for the event at peace.iyiny.org

At the virtual event, you’ll learn how you can help this Greenwich Village treasure survive in the wake of terrible losses due to COVID.

The Integral Yoga building was purchased in 1970 when West 13th Street was very different from what it is today. The Center was an abandoned school. Jackson Square Park was filled with drug abuse and there was high crime in the neighborhood. Integral Yoga needed a bigger building after spending its first four years in an apartment on the Upper West Side because interest in yoga was growing every day. The down payment was raised through bake sales and other fundraising efforts. The final donation that enabled the purchase was provided by musician Alice Coltrane, widow of jazz great John Coltrane. She was a student of Integral Yoga founder Swami Satchidananda and went on in later years to become a Swami herself.

During COVID, Integral Yoga pivoted to online offerings but the organization is still losing money each month. Donations in any amount will support its continuing work but it is your presence we are most eager to have at the event.

Please sign up today at peace.iyiny.org