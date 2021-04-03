Articles

By Dana Jean Costantino

Oh, how I love crystals! It seems I’ve always got a few in my pocket, in bowls around my apartment, I meditate with them and I love walking into a crystal shop and seeing and feeling the energy they provide. Crystals have become so much more a part of the conversation within the wellness community. They are being used during massages and spa treatments, they are part of yoga and meditation classes and they have become much more common as a decoration around the home.

With all of that said, many are still unsure of what the healing properties are and how to begin a crystal collection. Well, I am here to help! In this article I will share with you three of my favorite crystals and what they are best used for. I hope that you find peace and joy as you start your journey into the magical world of crystals and if you are already a crystal lover, may you continue to enjoy the ride.

Rose Quartz: Love. The main purpose of the Rose Quartz crystal is to channel in love. Love for oneself, love for others and an energy of love within your living area or your office. Rose Quartz is a great crystal to meditate with because during meditation one of the most centering feelings we want to bring in is love. Everything we do in this life starts with love. I recommend getting a small Rose Quartz that you can place in your coat pocket or purse or pants pocket and keep it with you so that you can always feel the love. A larger chunk of Rose Quartz is perfect to place in the home and to sit near when you meditate or do yoga or just need a moment to re-center yourself.

Clear Quartz: Clarity. This is something that we all need during these times. Clear Quartz is one of the best crystals to start off with because it is all about removing negative energy and bringing in clarity and, peace of mind. Now that we are a year deep into pandemic life, Clear Quartz can help to make you feel more balanced during the pandemic fatigue that we are all feeling. It can also help you to make decisions if you are feeling stuck.

Selenite: Since so many of us are working from home now, Selenite is a perfect home office cleanser. Place a Selenite on your desk and it will bring in calm and enhances clarity. Selenite also helps with focus, which we can all use a healthy dose of right now. In times when you can’t be out and about as much or do not have as many options to change your scenery, it is a best practice to find calm and take steps towards mental clarity. Selenite also helps to enhance the energy of other crystals that you have.

I hope you enjoy your new crystal adventures and that you find some good energy from Rose Quartz, Clear Quartz and Selenite. If you have any questions about these crystals or others, I would love to hear from you: danajeanyoga@gmail.com or Instagram @citydoorways