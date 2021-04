Neighborhood

On Saturday, March 27, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer paid a visit to the West Village. Standing with Arthur Schwartz, candidate for City Council, Borough President Gale Brewer, and disability rights advocates, he demanded full funding not only for elevators the MTA has agreed to at 6th and 7th Avenue at 14th Street, but for elevators Citywide. To read more about the elevators, visit westviewnews.org. Photo by Jason Coniglione.