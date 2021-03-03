Articles

Voters for Animal Rights (VFAR) has endorsed Erik Bottcher for City Council, District 3, citing his strong track record in city and state government and his commitment to promoting the well-being of animals and the environment. VFAR has nearly 8,000 supporters in Council District 3, making this a significant endorsement in the Democratic primary.

“Throughout his career, Erik Bottcher has been an advocate for the most vulnerable, and this includes animals,” said Allie Feldman Taylor, President of Voters For Animal Rights. “As an environmentalist, a naturalist, and a bird watcher, Erik is a fighter for animal rights and against animal cruelty. Animals need allies and champions in government, and Erik is one of those champions. We are proud to endorse him for City Council.”

“We need to reshape our society’s relationship with animals,” said Erik Bottcher. “Throughout history, animals have been subjected to senseless cruelty at the hands of humans, and this continues today. On the City Council, I will fight for a kinder, greener, more humane world, starting right here in New York City.”

As Speaker Corey Johnson’s district chief of staff, Bottcher worked with local activists and the NYC Audubon Society on the development of legislation to require builders to install bird-friendly glass, which will prevent millions of avian deaths. He also worked with local advocates on the relocation of feral cat colonies that were displaced by Hudson Yards construction.

VFAR is Bottcher’s 21st endorsement of the race. He has also been endorsed by 11 labor unions and every local Democratic club that has endorsed to date in the 3rd District. This is the result of Bottcher’s proven record of fighting for progressive causes over his 11 years of public service and activism.

Founded in 2017, VFAR is a leading voice in the animal rights movement within New York City.

Its mission is to mobilize voters and organize lobbying efforts to give a voice to animals and create the legislative change necessary to protect both wild and domesticated animals. After a rigorous endorsement questionnaire and interview process, VFAR chooses candidates that demonstrate the strongest commitment not only advocating for animal rights but also supporting and passing legislation that will be effective in promoting animal rights.

Erik Bottcher is a dedicated public servant and activist with a celebrated career in city and state government. He is running to represent District 3, which includes the neighborhoods of Greenwich Village, Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen. To learn more about Erik please visit erikbottcher.com