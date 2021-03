Neighborhood

Valentine’s Day 2021, St. John’s in the Village, Live Streaming Concert: Romance of the Violin featured in photo L-R: Franz Rembart & Christine Hansen, Claire & Alex Drong (Concert Sponsors), Performing Artists, Samuel Gray & Riko Higuma (pianist) and Rector Fr. Graeme Special thanks to Li-Lac Chocolates for sponsoring the delicious chocolates! For more info about the series: info.musae.me/st-johns Photo: @KeyMediaGroupPR.