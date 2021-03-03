Monthly Columns

From Project NYC and the West 13th Street Alliance

By Chandra/Jo Sgammato

Project NYC and the West 13th Street Alliance are honoring the month of March, 2021, as a time to pause and recognize the full year of closure in New York City and the world due to COVID-19. Everyone has experienced an enormous range of emotions, losses, and triumphs this past year.

We have three special virtual programs in March for our community along with our popular Yoga for Arthritis classes.

Virtual Community Gathering on Wednesday, March 10 from

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This evening will be devoted to sharing our thoughts, listening to each other, and acknowledging the power of connectedness, especially in the most difficult times. Together, let’s create a safe space to express our sorrows and our hopes for a better year to come, around the one-year anniversary of New York’s shutdown. All are welcome.

All Generations Virtual Event with C4C and Project NYC on Saturday, March 6 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Crafters-4-Creativity and Project NYC are teaming up to hold a day of free virtual intergenerational activities! Our goal is to provide a space to have some fun and be creative with one another online. We are hosting workshops in baking, cooking, yoga, and painting! The event is open to all ages.

Crafters-4-Creativity is a youth-led organization striving to provide a free arts education and increase accessibility to the arts for NYC students! C4C started up over the summer of COVID-19, when current president and founder of C4C (Sophia Sorcigli) gathered a group of her peers from LaGuardia High School (NYC) and teamed up to start a free three-week summer camp. Since the summer of 2020, C4C has worked with nearly 400 students and continues to work with more!

C4C holds free virtual group classes in all the arts. Classes include Learn To Sing, Dance, Painting, Film Studies, Baking and Instrumental lessons! To learn more about this wonderful organization, visit crafters4creativity.com and follow on Instagram, crafters.4.creativity. For more information on the All Generations Virtual Event visit crafters4creativity.com/classes

Maintaining Healthy Respiratory Function: Simple, Effective Strategies with Nina Priya David, M.A., E-RYT 500 on Wednesday, March 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Take a deep breath in and feel great with some simple instructions to help maintain and improve your health. Lung health is essential, even more so with a COVID-19 pandemic that affects the respiratory tract. This workshop offers some simple yet effective strategies to help keep the lungs and the respiratory system healthy. Breathing practices from the Yogic, Qi Gong and physical therapy traditions, along with lifestyle tips to practice throughout your day, will strengthen the body’s natural defense system that supports and protects the lungs. No experience needed.

Yoga for Arthritis and Chronic Pain with Ken Stec on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on March 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Certified in Yoga for Arthritis and as a Yoga Therapist, longtime Integral Yoga teacher Ken Stec will guide you safely in gentle postures geared for chair and standing practice. Rooted in traditional yogic principles encouraging a healthy body and a peaceful mind, postures are presented in light of current scientific research for chronic pain and stress relief. With regular practice, classes are effective in the management of arthritic pain and related symptoms.

To RSVP for these events, please email Wayne Kawadler at Wayne@TheProjectNYC.org. You will receive an email response with the Zoom link. Please also email Wayne with any questions about using Zoom.

JOIN OUR EMAIL LIST at w13thstreetalliance@gmail.com