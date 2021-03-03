Support some of our favorite West Village shops and designers.
Curated by Karilyn Prisco
Murray’s Cheese
254 Bleecker St
“BIG Cheese T-Shirt”
murrayscheese.com
Corner Bistro
331 West 4th St
(212) 242-9502
“Doggy Tee”
cornerbistrony.com
La Bonbonniere
28 8th Ave
“Beanie Hat”
neighborhood-spot.com
IG: labonbonnierenyc
Oscar’s Place
466 Hudson St
(212) 741-6479
“Coffee Mug”
oscarsplaceny.com
Casa Magazines
22 8th Ave
“Hoodie”
neighborhood-spot.com
IG: casamagazinesnyc
Greenwich Letterpress
15 Christopher St
“Canvas Tote”
greenwichletterpress.com
Julius’
159 West 10th St
“Face Mask”
juliusbarny.com