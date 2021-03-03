Monthly Columns

One trend we’ve been reading about is New York City restaurants opening branches in Miami. Some already had a second location there, and others opened one during the pandemic since Florida has practically no COVID restrictions and therefore a much livelier restaurant scene. We learned this week that Caffè Aronne recently joined the Miami scene, opening a location there at the end of February. And while most restaurants have been struggling during the pandemic, some restaurateurs have taken advantage of the changed real estate market to negotiate favorable leases for new restaurant projects. According to the New York Post, this is the situation at Bleecker and MacDougal where Figaro Café is returning to the original location of Le Figaro Café.

Open

Zazzy’s Pizza

75 Greenwich Avenue at West 11th Street

Zazzy’s opened in the space vacated by Two Boots Pizza just over two years ago (Two Boots did eventually re-open, but in a new location in Sheridan Square). The opening was quick, probably because the spot already had a functioning pizza-making set-up. This seems to be a pattern for the Zazzy’s folks: in August, when Rosario’s, a pizza restaurant that had been on the Lower East Side for 57 years closed, Zazzy’s took over that space. Zazzy’s features standard and Sicilian pizzas, as well as some plant-based dishes and desserts which are heavily Nutella-centric.

Re-Opened

A reader alerts us that Maje and Sandro (both on Bleecker Street near Bank Street) have re-opened.

Closed/Closing

Village Cigars (110 7th Avenue South at Christopher Street) has been in that location since the 1920’s, according to the current owner of the building, but due to the pandemic he is selling the building, and the future of Village Cigars is uncertain. Read more about the fate of Village Cigars on page 11. Travel bookstore and language school Idlewild (170 7th Avenue South at Perry Street) closed its doors at the beginning of the pandemic but continued language classes online. It was not clear if their store would re-open but recently “For Rent” signs appeared in the window. Follain (92 Greenwich Avenue at West 12th Street), self-described “Curators and Creators of Clean Beauty” has closed its West Village shop after two years. Their products are still available online. The branch of Wells Fargo at 475 6th Avenue (between 11th and 12th Streets) has closed, but there is another branch still open at 6th Avenue and Waverly Place.

Coming Soon

The upcoming opening of Figaro Café (184 Bleecker Street at MacDougal Street) made it onto Eater’s “most anticipated restaurants” list. The original Le Figaro Café closed in 2008 after over 50 years at that location. A Japanese and Street Food restaurant called Mr. K is slated to open in the old Pho 3 space at 152 Seventh Avenue South (between Charles and Perry Streets). La Pecora Bianca, the mini-chainlet of all-day Italian restaurants with three other locations around the city is planning to open an outpost at 817 Washington Street (at Gansevoort Street). Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is planning a new location at 110 MacDougal Street where Lebanese restaurant Feb 30 used to be. Their current location at First Avenue and St. Marks Place is configured like an old-fashioned automat, dispensing dumplings and drinks, including frosé. Saloon Singer (169 Bleecker Street between Sullivan and Thompson Streets) has applied for a liquor license. They describe themselves as a “Restaurant and Bar serving new American Tapas and Cocktails and Wine. The concept is about community, artistry, family, friends and fun.”

Our readers continue to help us with tips and insight. We love hearing from you. Please keep writing to us at wvnewsinout@gmail.com