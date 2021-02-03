Neighborhood

By John F. Early

“In The Waste Land (1922), T.S. Eliot wrote convincingly that ‘April is the cruelest month,’ but a case can be made for September.” (from a September, 2008 article written by Ronnie Rittenberry about the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.)

September 11th. Even approaching twenty years on, words can still fail us.

And then, fast-forward to last September. I got to wondering why my favorite barber shop, at 169 Seventh Avenue South between Waverly Place and Charles Street, was closed.

It was only later that month, or early the next, that I learned that Isaac, of Isaac’s Barber Shop, had died.

Either his son or his brother was on the scene to let us know that this sudden sad event was the result of a brain aneurysm.

Isaac Sadikov was fifty years old.

While words might still fail us about such endings, some words can also be helpful in our collective, as well as in our personal, grief.

Name Drop: For seventeen years, Anderson Cooper was a client. Locals like myself, as well as many out-of-towners, were also clients of Isaac.

Isaac was the best. Rest in peace.

Finally, please do continue to have your hair treated very well at Isaac’s Barber Shop. Sam, Isaac’s brother, is also a very good barber. Business hours: Monday-Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

John wants to thank New York Chemists and Wikipedia. If the reader can do it, please contribute financially to Wikipedia, an always useful organization that needs money.