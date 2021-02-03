Neighborhood

Michael Salomon Morton died on January 7, 2021, at his home in Lyme, NH, after a year of treatment for Glioblastoma.

Mike was born on September 30, 1958, and grew up in Lexington, MA. He attended Dartmouth, disappointing his Harvard-man father.

In 1984, Mike began work for Teradyne, followed by Infocom and Lotus. There was a succession of startups after Lotus which led him to observe that when considering joining a startup, one needs to think about whether the founder has a true vision or is just hallucinating. Unfortunately, he encountered some of each. In 1987, Mike moved to Hawaii, where he lived for seventeen years, working for Apple. In 2004, he moved back to NH. In 2006, Mike joined Google.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Dani Capsis, his godchildren Kate and Nik Ligett and their families, his brother Evan Morton and family of Lexington MA, and his mother Sabra Morton.