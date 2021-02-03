Support some of our favorite West Village shops and designers.
Curated by Karilyn Prisco
New York Chemists
77 Christopher St
Mario Badescu
“Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater”
newyorkchemists.com
t.d.e.
385 Bleecker St
“Pastel Pink Micro Bag
With Long Strap”
Made from 100% saffiano leather. Custom monogram
thedailyedit.com
diptyque
377 Bleecker St
“Eau rose eau de toilette”
Infusion of damascena and centifolia roses
diptyqueparis.com
LoveShackFancy
390 Bleecker St
“Camden Print Mix Scrunchies”
Floral printed hair ties
loveshackfancy.com