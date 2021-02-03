By Ede Rothaus
Food scrap collection is up and running again in our neighborhoods after being shut down by COVID-19 prevention measures. Led by the LES Ecology Center and various community groups citywide, this is one important piece of New York City’s collective effort to reduce its climate footprint.
The LES Ecology Center composts drop-off food scraps at its site in East River Park. The finished compost is distributed and used to rebuild the soil in parks, gardens, schools, and tree beds.
They recommend that food scraps be collected in reusable containers, paper or plastic bags. Storing items in the refrigerator or freezer reduces odors and fruit flies. A layer of shredded newspaper at the bottom of the storage container helps to absorb excess moisture.
Food Scrap Collection Materials
Accepted Materials:
- Fruit and veggie scraps
- Eggshells, nuts, fruit pits
- Coffee, filters, tea
- Rice, pasta, bread, cereal
- Stale beans, flours, spices
- Potting soil
- Cut flowers and houseplants
- Food soiled paper
- Materials Not Accepted:
- Meat, fish, shellfish, bones
- Cheese, dairy products
- Fats, grease, greasy foods, oil
- Animal waste, litter, bedding
- Coal, charcoal ashes
- Diseased or insect infested plants
- Metal, glass, plastic, twist ties, rubber bands
Food Scrap Collection Sites
LES Ecology Center Food Scrap Drop-Off Sites
CHRISTOPHER PARK
7th Avenue at West 4th St, W side Christopher Park
Wednesday 9:00am-2:00pm
COMMUTER COMPOST Chelsea
8th Avenue at West 23rd St, NE corner
Wednesday 9:00am-2:00pm
COMMUTER COMPOST Hudson Square
6th Avenue & Spring Street, NE side at
entrance to God’s Love We Deliver
Wednesday 9:00am-2:00pm
TOMPKINS SQUARE GREENMARKET
East 7th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B
Sunday8:00am-5:00pm
UNION SQUARE GREENMARKET
East 17th Street near Union Square East/Park Avenue
Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat 8:00am-5:00p
______________________
3 additional West Village collection sites— Look for the BROWN bins adjacent to:
Pier 51 Community Compost Drop Off
Jane Street at West Street
Hudson River Park
LEROY STREET DOG PARK
Leroy Street at West Street Hudson River Park
CAFFE ARONNE
112 Greenwich Avenue