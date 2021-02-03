Neighborhood

By Ede Rothaus

Food scrap collection is up and running again in our neighborhoods after being shut down by COVID-19 prevention measures. Led by the LES Ecology Center and various community groups citywide, this is one important piece of New York City’s collective effort to reduce its climate footprint.

The LES Ecology Center composts drop-off food scraps at its site in East River Park. The finished compost is distributed and used to rebuild the soil in parks, gardens, schools, and tree beds.

They recommend that food scraps be collected in reusable containers, paper or plastic bags. Storing items in the refrigerator or freezer reduces odors and fruit flies. A layer of shredded newspaper at the bottom of the storage container helps to absorb excess moisture.

Food Scrap Collection Materials

Accepted Materials:

Fruit and veggie scraps

Eggshells, nuts, fruit pits

Coffee, filters, tea

Rice, pasta, bread, cereal

Stale beans, flours, spices

Potting soil

Cut flowers and houseplants

Food soiled paper

Materials Not Accepted:

Meat, fish, shellfish, bones

Cheese, dairy products

Fats, grease, greasy foods, oil

Animal waste, litter, bedding

Coal, charcoal ashes

Diseased or insect infested plants

Metal, glass, plastic, twist ties, rubber bands

Food Scrap Collection Sites

LES Ecology Center Food Scrap Drop-Off Sites

CHRISTOPHER PARK

7th Avenue at West 4th St, W side Christopher Park

Wednesday 9:00am-2:00pm

COMMUTER COMPOST Chelsea

8th Avenue at West 23rd St, NE corner

Wednesday 9:00am-2:00pm

COMMUTER COMPOST Hudson Square

6th Avenue & Spring Street, NE side at

entrance to God’s Love We Deliver

Wednesday 9:00am-2:00pm

TOMPKINS SQUARE GREENMARKET

East 7th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B

Sunday8:00am-5:00pm

UNION SQUARE GREENMARKET

East 17th Street near Union Square East/Park Avenue

Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat 8:00am-5:00p

______________________

3 additional West Village collection sites— Look for the BROWN bins adjacent to:

Pier 51 Community Compost Drop Off

Jane Street at West Street

Hudson River Park

LEROY STREET DOG PARK

Leroy Street at West Street Hudson River Park

CAFFE ARONNE

112 Greenwich Avenue