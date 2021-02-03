Monthly Columns

By Chandra/Jo Sgammato

Project NYC and the West 13th Street Alliance continue our work as we come into 2021 and the new opportunities offered by the COVID-19 vaccines and the new administration in Washington. Our Virtual Community Events will continue. But as soon as it is safe, we will all be together again in person, whether at Lenox Health Greenwich Village, Integral Yoga Institute, the Church of the Village or the Center. Let’s all set the intention to come back to “normal” again.

Our founding member organizations are continuing to function and serve virtually as best as possible in these times. You’ll find information and events to participate in by visiting these websites.

Church of the Village: www.churchofthevillage.org

Integral Yoga Institute: www.iyiny.org

The Center: www.gaycenter.org

Lenox Health Greenwich Village: www.northwell.edu

Here are our February Virtual Programming Events:

Ask the Experts

February 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with Alex Hellinger, Executive Director of Lenox Health Greenwich Village, and Dr Lonny Levy, Associate Chair of the Emergency Department. They will talk about COVID updates and take questions.

Yoga for Arthritis and Chronic Pain with Ken Stec

Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on February 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Certified in Yoga for Arthritis and as a Yoga Therapist, longtime Integral Yoga teacher Ken Stec will guide you safely in gentle postures geared for chair and standing practice. Rooted in traditional yogic principles encouraging a healthy body and a peaceful mind, postures are presented in light of current scientific research for chronic pain and stress relief. With regular practice, classes are effective in the management of arthritic pain and related symptoms.

Community Gathering

Tuesday, February 23rd 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Over the past year, many different people have tuned in to our community gatherings to simply connect, converse, collaborate on our experiences during these times and even complain if we need to! Come join and have a virtual visit with your neighbors from near and far.

To RSVP for these events, please email Wayne Kawadler at Wayne@TheProjectNYC.org. You will receive an email response with the Zoom link. Please also email Wayne with any questions about using Zoom.

JOIN OUR EMAIL LIST at w13thstreetalliance@gmail.com