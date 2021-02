Articles

By Siggy Raible | The New York Times reported on January 10, 2021 that Elon Musk “is now the world’s richest person thanks to a yearlong rally in Tesla’s share price… According to the Bloomberg [a billionaire in his own right so he ought to know] Billionaires Index, Mr. Musk’s net worth was $195 billion … $10 billion more than that of Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos.”

Meanwhile, the federal minimum wage in effect since 2008 is $7.25/hour.