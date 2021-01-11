EXTRA, Featured

The City of New York has published a COVID-19 Vaccine Finder here.

The Finder does not work with Internet Explorer, so you’ll need to use a different web browser.

Wear Your Mask

You will not be admitted to the site without one.

Do I need to take precautions even after I’m vaccinated?

Yes! Even after you are vaccinated, you will still need to practice these important COVID-19 prevention steps: stay home if you are sick, wash your hands, wear a face covering and keep physical distance from others.

What is the Vaccine Finder?

The NYC COVID-19 Vaccine Finder is designed to facilitate the process for New Yorkers to find convenient provider locations administering COVID-19 vaccines and schedule appointments for vaccination. To get started, type in an address, zip code or search “near me” to find a list of nearby provider locations, links and phone numbers you can use to schedule your appointment at each location. Please note that each provider manages its own schedules and appointments. This tool is intended to aggregate all of that information and make it easily accessible to New Yorkers.

Who can get vaccinated right now? Currently, vaccine is being provided to healthcare providers and staff with direct patient contact, emergency responders, staff at COVID-19 testing and vaccination locations, home health aides, and long-term care staff and residents, among others. Effective Monday, January 11, the vaccine will also be available to people 75 and older, teachers and education workers, first responders, public safety workers, and public transit workers. Click here for more details on the groups currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

What should I do before my appointment? You must schedule an appointment in advance. If you’re currently not eligible for vaccination, please don’t sign up for an appointment at this time. You will need to complete the NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Form (PDF) in order to get vaccinated. NYS requires the provider administering the vaccine to check that you completed the form. Before you visit a site for your vaccination, keep in mind the following tips: • Reschedule your appointment if you are not feeling well on the day of your appointment. • Wear a face covering to your appointment. You will not be admitted to the site without one. Why should I get vaccinated?