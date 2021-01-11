EXTRA

Happy New Year 2021!

We treasure both our online subscribers and our print subscribers. We exist for you and because of you. Thank you for your incredible support throughout 2020.

New Issue, New Column

Top stories this month in our January 2021 issue:

• City Winery Opens on Pier 57 Amidst Shutdown

• Working to Save West Village Restaurants

• 2020—The Return of the Depression?

And be sure to check out our newest monthly column, Catch and Release, by “Karen’s Quirky Style” author Karen Rempel.

New Subscriptions and Renewals

Renew If you are a subscriber to our print edition and haven’t received a renewal notice, please check your spam folder for emails coming from finance@westviewnews.org.

Subscribe

Alternatively, if you’re not a paid subscriber yet but want WestView News in your mailbox monthly, you can subscribe here.

You can also subscribe by sending an email to finance@westviewnews.org with your name and address.

Or you can mail a check directly to:

WestView, Inc. c/o George Capsis, 69 Charles Street, New York, NY 10014

Subscription Rates

• 6 Months: $12

• 1 Year: $24

• 2 Years: $48

Best wishes for a bright, happy, healthy year ahead! Together we will make it through.

George Capsis, Publisher

And the WestView News staff and contributors