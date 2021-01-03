Support some of our favorite West Village shops and designers.
Curated by Karilyn Prisco
Reiss
309-313 Bleecker
“Skylar”
Wool-blend fabrication, notch lapels and double-breasted silhouette
reiss.com
POOLSIDE
“The Holly Mini”
Feather fringe, half-moon party tote
wearepoolside.com
IG: @wearepoolside
Marine Layer
316 Bleecker
“Soko Sayo Cuff”
Woven knot detail that’s instantly iconic. Handcrafted in 24k gold plated brass marinelayer.com
Cynthia Rowley
394 Bleecker
“Low Rider Sneaker”
CR x ITALEAU capsule collection. Metallic scallop appliqués & color blocking, waterproof, stain-resistant, hand-stitched Italian leather
cynthiarowley.com
Scotch & Soda
317 Bleecker
“Mott super-slim chino”
Houndstooth trouser with an ultra-modern cuffed ankle length, mid-rise w/ welted back pockets
scotch-soda.com