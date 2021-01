Articles

HOW SWEDE IT IS: WestView News’ Photo Editor and advertising campaign producer

Darielle Smolian married Swedish journalist Johan Eriksson, in a socially distant but

personally intimate ceremony near the historic Bow Bridge in Central Park on December 16, 2020. Joined by a handful of family and friends both in person and online, the couple overcame 2020’s unexpected challenges to successfully end the year in the best way

possible. Photo by Christopher Skurat.