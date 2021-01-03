Monthly Columns

By Roberta Curley

I bet Obama’s pajamas are the cat’s meow

mine make me look like a pregnant sow

the Former President is so neat and trim

he must sleep in silk robes which bear justice to him

my “lazing” gear is ancient and polyester

I’d only bare it if I were called to sequester

clothes make the man, my mama always said

if she could see me now in each tattered thread

pajamas remind me of donning old slippers

I exalt my PJs like waiters glorify tippers

my red jammies had been trusty for years

that dependence leading to angst and tears

I felt a breeze one night – cursed the burgeoning rip

even a president’s tailor couldn’t mend this blip

I adored my poly pajamas even more than I love hearsay

but their bottom seam was first to pop astray

I blame the pandemic for abetting a national pajama party,

for my conspicuous split – and my food frenzy so hearty!