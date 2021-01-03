By Roberta Curley
I bet Obama’s pajamas are the cat’s meow
mine make me look like a pregnant sow
the Former President is so neat and trim
he must sleep in silk robes which bear justice to him
my “lazing” gear is ancient and polyester
I’d only bare it if I were called to sequester
clothes make the man, my mama always said
if she could see me now in each tattered thread
pajamas remind me of donning old slippers
I exalt my PJs like waiters glorify tippers
my red jammies had been trusty for years
that dependence leading to angst and tears
I felt a breeze one night – cursed the burgeoning rip
even a president’s tailor couldn’t mend this blip
I adored my poly pajamas even more than I love hearsay
but their bottom seam was first to pop astray
I blame the pandemic for abetting a national pajama party,
for my conspicuous split – and my food frenzy so hearty!