And now, it is 2021! Project NYC and the West 13th Street Alliance wish our neighborhood, our city, our country, and our planet a better year ahead. Let us join together in hoping for an end to the pandemic and a return to normal, or at least a “new normal,” manifesting lessons learned in 2020.

During 2020, our organization pivoted from in person to virtual community events and enjoyed many happy hours with neighbors near and far. We came together for some Community Sharing events, for workshops on hand and foot massage with Nina David, for a virtual program with the Whitney, for programs with Mandy Suarez on health and nutrition, for card making with Michele and the Ink Pad and Ask the Expert seminars with experts from Lenox Health Greenwich Village.

We were even able to do some street cleanup and plant tulips with generous volunteers and snacks from Elm Wellness. Covering the tree beds with twigs on December 19 created a colorful display to protect the tulips for the winter.

Chair Yoga classes and Yoga for Arthritis and Chronic Pain provided by certified Integral Yoga instructors Drew Kindred and Ken Stec brought easeful exercise and healing practices into your homes.

Yoga for Arthritis and Chronic Pain with Ken Stec will continue into January on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on January 6, 13, 20 and 27. Here’s the description for those who might join for the first time:

Certified in Yoga for Arthritis and as a Yoga Therapist, longtime Integral Yoga teacher Ken Stec will guide you safely in gentle postures geared for chair and standing practice. Rooted in traditional yogic principles encouraging a healthy body and a peaceful mind, postures are presented in light of current scientific research for chronic pain and stress relief. With regular practice, classes are effective in the management of arthritic pain and related symptoms.

Live and Through a Screen with Nina Priya David on Wednesday, January 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., is a free audio-visual concert featuring local and world-class singers and pianists. Singer/Director/Yoga Teacher Nina Priya David has curated a program of classical and popular vocal music tailored to the technology by which singers and pianists are able to record and share music during these Pandemic times. The creative process is unique, the melodies, texts and images captivating and enriching—and the whole experience has the potential to benefit one’s health. This inter-generational Zoom program features singers and pianists from NYC’s Juilliard and Mannes schools of music.

Mark your calendars for Ask the Experts on February 2 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with Alex Hellinger, Executive Director of Lenox Health Greenwich Village, and Dr. Lonny Levy, Associate Chair of the Emergency Department. They will talk about COVID updates and take questions.

We look forward with great hope to a time in 2021 when we can be together in person again. In the meantime, stay safe, stay positive and take care of yourselves and one another.

To RSVP for these events, please email Wayne Kawadler at Wayne@TheProjectNYC.org. You will receive an email response with the Zoom link. Please also email Wayne with any questions about using Zoom.

