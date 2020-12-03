Neighborhood

Join us on December 12 at 7:30 PM

Powerhouse Classical Pianist SHIZ’KA Premieres “PASSAGGIO E IMPULSO”

By Denise Marsa

ShiZ’ka continues her association with St. John’s in the Village Musae and Denise Marsa Productions to perform her third live stream concert on Saturday, December 12th, at 7:30 p.m. The recital will feature music from her new program, PASSAGGIO E IMPULSO, which was inspired by her performance of Prokofiev’s Piano Sonata No.2 in D minor, Op.14 as the finale in her concert Brilliance & Fervor.

The concert at St. John’s will include selections from Francois Couperin’s Pièces de clavecin; selections from Domenico Scarlatti’s piano sonatas; Renaissance, Book 2: No. 12. Gigue in E Minor by Loeilly/Godowsky; selections from Nachstücke by Robert Schuman, Op.23; Der Kontrabandiste (The Smugglers) by Schumann/Tausig; Piano Sonata No.4 in F-sharp Major by Alexander Scriabin; Piano Sonata No.2 in B Minor, Op. 61 by Dmitri Shostakovich.

ShiZ’ka embraces a newfound admiration for contemporary classical composers, and Russian composers in particular, as she includes them in her already impressive repertoire. For full program details and tickets please visit: www.musae.me/keymedia/experiences/871/shizka-passaggio.

For more about ShiZ’ka please visit: ShizkaPianist.com.