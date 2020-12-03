Neighborhood

By Birgitte Philippides-Delaney and Chandra/Jo Sgammato

December is shaping up to be a busy month for Project NYC and The West 13th Street Alliance, with a variety of community events and a Virtual Holiday Gathering!

But first, let’s look back on November. Along with our popular and therapeutic Yoga for Arthritis and Chronic Pain series, we rolled up our sleeves on Sunday, November 1, to take care of beautifying West 13th Street between 7th and Greenwich Avenues. With big trash bags, sturdy garbage picking tools, gloves and masks, almost 30 intrepid volunteers picked up trash and finished just before it rained. This set the stage for Tulip Planting Day on Saturday, November 21, when additional volunteers came together to fill our 32 tree beds with thousands of tulips that will be so welcome and heart-lifting next spring. Here is our December lineup:

Yoga for Arthritis and Chronic Pain with Ken Stec

Wed., December 2, 9, 13, and 23, 10 to 11 a.m.

Certified in Yoga for Arthritis and as a Yoga Therapist, longtime Integral Yoga teacher Ken Stec will guide you safely in gentle postures geared for chair and standing practice. Rooted in traditional yogic principles encouraging a healthy body and a peaceful mind, postures are presented in light of current scientific research for chronic pain and stress relief. With regular practice, classes are effective in the management of arthritic pain and related symptoms.

Deconstructing Cravings with Mandy Suarez

Tuesday, December 8, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join certified health coach Mandy Suarez for an informative session to learn tips and tricks for deconstructing cravings. Mandy will help you understand that cravings are often more than just a physical craving, they are often an indication of an imbalance or an emotional need as well. She will then guide you to tune into your cravings on a deeper level and learn how to respond to them in a positive manner. Arm yourself with tools to navigate your cravings through the holiday season and beyond!

Holiday Cards with Michelle

Sunday, December 13, 1 to 4 p.m.

In this virtual class, participants will make six unique handmade cards for friends and family! All supplies will be provided, except for a few colored markers, pens, or crayons in yellow, orange and brown if you have them.

The first 15 people to sign up for this class will get a free package of materials to use in this class. The packages can be picked up at the Ink Pad Store (233 West 19th St. between 7th and 8th Avenues). If you are unable to get to the Ink Pad, then the package can be mailed to you.

Michelle has been a life-long crafter and has been making cards for almost 20 years. It started after she stumbled upon The Ink Pad during a walk on her lunch hour. She started visiting the shop regularly and has been a part of the family ever since. The Ink Pad, now in existence for 22 years was started by Anna Chiang. We sell rubber stamps, scrapbooking and mixed media supplies, journals, pens, markers, watercolors, stencils, wax seals

and lots more. You can order a custom stamp or a custom wax seal. See our website theinkpadnyc.com, and show support for your local mom and pop shops this holiday season!

Virtual Holiday Gathering with Project NYC

Tuesday, December 29, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Let’s gather from our homes to celebrate the season and enjoy each other’s company over Zoom. Stay in, stay warm and stay connected with your neighbors near and far as we share our experiences, our struggles and our triumphs over this extraordinary year. Make a cocktail or a mocktail and some snacks as we create some fun together!

To RSVP for these events, please email Wayne Kawadler at Wayne@TheProjectNYC.org. You will receive an email response with the Zoom link. Please also email Wayne with any questions about using Zoom.

JOIN OUR EMAIL LIST at w13thstreetalliance@gmail.com