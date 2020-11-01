Articles

By Arthur Z. Schwartz

Thousands more young children living in public housing were potentially exposed to lead poisoning than originally thought, officials revealed on October 22.

The city’s public housing authority has determined that the number of apartments believed contaminated with lead paint that house children under age six is triple the number it previously claimed.

NYCHA officials this week acknowledged for the first time that there are 9,000 apartments—not 3,000 apartments as they had asserted—that likely contain lead paint where youngsters live. Children under six are particularly susceptible to cognitive damage caused by exposure to lead.

The revelation was made by Bart Schwartz (no relationship to the author), the Federal Monitor appointed to oversee the nation’s biggest public housing authority after revelations by the press and federal prosecutors that the authority had for years deliberately hidden its failure to perform required lead paint inspections.

Late Thursday, NYCHA was unable to spell out precisely how many kids live in these apartments. The list of 9,000 includes apartments of relatives where children spent more than 10 hours a week.

Folks who live in the Village may not think about this a lot, but there are thousands of NYCHA apartments just north of us in Chelsea. One development is Fulton Houses, an enclave between 9th and 10th Avenues, and Chelsea-Elliot Houses, north of 23rd Street. We all live in the same City Council District.

About 130,000 of NYCHA’s 175,000 apartments were built before the 1970s, when lead paint was outlawed. Two years ago, NYCHA estimated that only 3,000 of those apartments housed children under 6.

But under the federal monitor’s oversight, NYCHA has since gone back and begun door-knocking on apartments deemed likely to contain lead. The Authority also performed what are called XRF tests in these apartments to check if lead paint was present.

At this point in time, there is no room for excuses. We should be at a place where we know the apartments that have lead exposure and who lives in them. Just that simple. To continue playing this game of paper shuffling is increasing the known risk of detrimental health hazards and brain damage in our children. If NYCHA cannot get it right and ensure these apartments are safe, people should lose their jobs, and some should go to jail for reckless endangerment of a child.

And this is one where the finger needs to point to the top, both the Mayor’s office and the City Council. Why has this horrific situation continued to fester?

Arthur Schwartz is President of Advocates for Justice, which has litigated on behalf NYCHA tenants.