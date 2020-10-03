Politics

November 3, 2020 is General Election day. WestView News wants to ensure you know how, where, and when to cast your ballot for the upcoming election. Here are all of your options amid the coronavirus pandemic. We encourage people to have a voting plan. Decide which way you’re going to vote and when you’re going to do so.

Register to Vote

To vote in the 2020 General Election, New Yorkers must mail or submit their registration by October 9, 2020.

Register here: vote.nyc/page/register-vote

DMV customers register here:

https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/electronic-voter-registration-application

Check your registration here: vote.nyc/page/am-i-registered

If you need help registering to vote, call Karen at 347-362-5677 by October 7.

Vote Early

Early voting in New York runs from October 24 through November 1.

Remember to wear your mask and maintain six feet of distance.

Early Voting Locations

Our early voting poll sites for the Village:

Skirball Center for the Performing Arts — 566 LaGuardia Place.

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua — 155 Sullivan Street. Voter entrance 154 Sullivan Street. Accessible entrance: Houston Street.

Find other early voting sites here: https://findmypollsite.vote.nyc/

Early Voting Days and Hours

Saturday, October 24, 2020 10 AM to 4 PM

Sunday, October 25, 2020 10 AM to 4 PM

Monday, October 26, 2020 7 AM to 3 PM

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 12 PM to 8 PM

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 12 PM to 8 PM

Thursday, October 29, 2020 10 AM to 6 PM

Friday, October 30, 2020 7 AM to 3 PM

Saturday, October 31, 2020 10 AM to 4 PM

Sunday, November 1, 2020 10 AM to 4 PM

Vote by Mail (Absentee Voting)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law August 20 that allows registered New York voters to request absentee ballots because of the pandemic. If you do not want to vote in person because of COVID-19, you must request an absentee ballot by October 27. Don’t wait, do it today.

Request Your Absentee Ballot

Request your absentee ballot here: nycabsentee.com

Or call 212-886-2100.

If your reason for voting absentee is the pandemic, check the box for “Temporary illness or physical disability” on the absentee ballot application.

Cast Your Absentee Ballot

Once you fill out the absentee ballot and sign the envelope properly, you must return it by mail no later than November 3. Or you can drop off the ballot at the New York Board of Elections office: 200 Varick Street, 10th Floor.

Vote on Election Day

If you choose to vote on Election Day, remember to wear your mask and maintain six feet of distance.

There are several West Village poll sites:

PS 41 at 116 West 11th Street

PS 3 at 490 Hudson

PS/MS 297 at 75 Morton

To find other locations for Election Day: https://findmypollsite.vote.nyc/

More Information