By Birgitte Philippides-Delaney and Chandra/Jo Sgammato

Project NYC/West 13th Street Alliance is proud to continue our virtual community events with these October programs to serve our block, our neighborhood and all New Yorkers, wherever they may be.

Autumn is a good time to revisit your skin care routine with beauty experts Todd Harris and Brian Underwood and to find ways to feel better physically with Integral Yoga’s Yoga for Arthritis and Chronic Pain©.

Feeling better physically can encourage you to adopt other healthy habits like more nutritious meal preparation so we’ve engaged Mandy Suarez, certified health coach, to guide you through a blueprint for living in these extraordinary times. Finally, get some artistic inspiration from Nina Priya David, with a workshop on poetry and music.

Staying Healthy At Home with Mandy Suarez

Tuesday, October 6, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join certified health coach Mandy Suarez for an informative session to learn tips and tricks for creating and maintaining healthy habits for you and your family during COVID-19 and beyond. Mandy will address universal challenges such as how to cook nourishing meals with limited time and how to fit movement into your (already busy!) day. She will provide practical solutions to help make these wholesome habits part of your everyday routine. Healthy recipes will be shared with everyone who attends the session.

Yoga for Arthritis and Chronic Pain with Ken Stec

Wednesdays, October 8, 15, 22, and 29, 10 to 11 a.m.

Certified in Yoga for Arthritis and as a Yoga Therapist, longtime Integral Yoga teacher Ken Stec will guide you safely in gentle postures geared for chair and standing practice. Rooted in traditional yogic principles encouraging a healthy body and a peaceful mind, postures are presented in light of current scientific research for chronic pain and stress relief. With regular practice, classes are effective in the management of arthritic pain and related symptoms.

Skincare and Beauty to De-stress the Body with Todd Harris & Brian Underwood

Tuesday, October 13, 7 to 8 p.m.

Learn from two beauty experts who have decades of acclaimed experience working with celebrities and national brands. Todd is the co-founder of Trans Beauty Clinic and a makeup artist and professional groomer. Brian is the beauty director for O (Oprah) Magazine. Discover the secrets to vibrant, beautiful skin and be inspired to adopt scientifically based solutions to skin care challenges especially in this time of wearing masks.

The Poetry of Music with Nina Priya David

Wednesday, October 21, 6:30 to 7:30

This one-hour program presents text and music as creative partners in terms of artistic expression as well as the messages that are meaningful for our times. Lyrics are presented as text, as poetry, as human experience. The pianist shares elements of music history and composition that are relevant to the lyrics. The singer/actor explains how they go about performing the lyrics vocally and physically—as spoken word and as song. The pianist plays selected passages to illustrate the key points that have been made. The program culminates with pianist and actor/singer joining forces—perhaps with a bit of audience participation.

To RSVP for these events, please email Wayne Kawadler at Wayne@TheProjectNYC.org. You will receive an email response with the Zoom link. Please also email Wayne with any questions about using Zoom.

JOIN OUR EMAIL LIST at w13thstreetalliance@gmail.com