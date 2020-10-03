Local Finds. Local Love. Web Admin 10/03/2020 Monthly Columns Support some of our favorite West Village shops and designers. Curated by Karilyn Prisco Goorin Bros. Hat Shop337 Bleecker“Dakota” 100% wool, Leather Hand Tied Knot.www.goorin.com Aesop341 Bleecker“Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash”Non-drying, alcohol-based formulation made w/ Mandarin Rind, Rosemary Leaf, Cedar Atlaswww.aseop.com soieli“Fleurs in the Wild” 100% silk, hand-painted headbandwww.soieli.comIG @soielisilk Grayers | 304 Bleecker“Riggs Vintage Oxford Workshirt” 7 oz oxford, heavy duty woven yarns.www.grayers.com