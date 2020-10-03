Neighborhood

By Karen Rempel

Is the Quarantine Fifteen getting you down? Has your fitness lifestyle been disrupted due to restrictions during COVID? Are you yearning for a more active you, but don’t know where to start? Barre3 West Village (B3WV) has inspired an empowered fitness community since 2014. I became one of their devoted members in 2017. Like so many local businesses, they have been struggling to stay afloat, since group fitness classes are as impossible to get into as a Broadway show in NYC.

When I had to give up running after 22 years, I thought nothing else would keep me in such good shape. But I was wrong. B3 challenged me and provided a super-fun, full-body workout that has kept me in the best shape of my life. In March when I had to quarantine in a hotel room for 14 days, I started doing the B3 online workouts. These classes truly saved my sanity. There are dozens, ranging from 10 minutes to an hour. When B3WV started livestreaming classes, this brought the best of the in-studio experience and online workouts together. With Zoom, I could see my friends from class and my beloved teachers, and we could work out together and chat after. I truly wept the first time I worked out via live stream, I was so happy to see everyone again after the strange and fearful first months of the pandemic. B3WV is a positive, supportive, welcoming fitness community.

Come meet some of the teachers and checkout the appealing Barre3 workout gear at their sidewalk sales, Saturday afternoons at 28 West 8th Street. Now they have outdoor classes every Saturday on West 8th Street too, socially distanced and sanitary to keep everyone safe. Check out all their offerings at https://barre3.com/studio-locations/west-village. The B3 teachers give plenty of options to adjust the workout to your fitness level and capacities, every class you take, with props optional. Try the B3 15-day free online trial. I guarantee you will feel a good burn, and feel balanced and positive about life after your workout.