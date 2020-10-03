Neighborhood

November 28, 1933

September 29, 2020

A light has gone out. Herman L. Lowenhar, the beloved President of Congregation Darech Amuno has died. Herman was a universal New Yorker, loved by many. He touched countless lives in his 86 years.

He will be greatly missed. Please share your memories of Herman with us. Stories and donations greatly appreciated by Congregation Darech Amuno, 53 Charles St, NY NY 10014.

We will celebrate Herman’s life by sharing personal experiences in a subsequent issue of WestView News.