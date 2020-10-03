Featured

By Frank Quinn

As we reported last month, WestView News invited both candidates for the District 66 State Assembly seat to debate the issues with us. The challenger, Tamara Lashchyk, accepted our invitation but the incumbent, Deborah Glick, did not.

As a result, instead of a debate we are providing an interview with Tamara Lashchyk. Please visit our website www.westviewnews.org and follow the link to watch our discussion of the issues with her.

Ms. Glick’s chief of staff, Tracy Jackson, provided the following response to our invitation: “The assembly member appreciates the invitation, however, at this time she is focused solely on addressing community and small business needs, and ongoing legislative priorities as the state faces its biggest financial crisis of a generation.”

We appreciate that Ms. Glick is busy, but as constituents we want to hear a debate between the candidates. We made the effort to provide one for the benefit of voters, and as a well-read source of information in District 66, WestView News had an opportunity to present the candidates to the community. As a monthly publication, our next chance to reach voters will be right before the election; there’s still time for Ms. Glick to meet with Ms. Lashchyk and the public.