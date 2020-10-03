Featured

Dear readers, neighbors, friends, and supporters,

We asked you to help because our beloved local newspaper is in danger of folding forever. You answered with a surge of donations, messages, and even ad requests! George and the folks at WestView News are overwhelmed by your love and support for the paper.

You donated over $17,000 to date. Wow! Thank you!

You’ve helped us keep the lights on, pay the printer, and pay our small staff their modest salaries. And you’ve brightened the hearts of everyone who contributes to WestView News. Your kind and generous responses to our request for help is such a strong message that our efforts matter to you.

To donate today, go to https://www.gofundme.com/save-westview-news

Or view this QR code with the Camera app on your mobile phone:

Support from Our Donor Community

Your comments and well wishes mean the world to us at WestView News. You’ve really shown us how much the paper means to you. Thank you for sharing your heartful appreciation. Your compliments are the real gold…

Barbara Lidsky:

I read the paper every month and love learning about my community. Who is doing what and what is opening and closing.

Barbara Ruether:

WestView News is dedicated to covering our Village neighborhood. George Capsis has brought the neighbors to us on every single page and in every single issue. We cannot afford to lose this unique, timely vehicle that helps us care for all and each other. We deserve it. Let George keep keeping on along with us for a long long time.

Gordon A Gilbert Jr:

We NEED a hometown newspaper!

Ricki Fier:

We really appreciate your efforts and expertise at bringing issues to the forefront to all in the West Village.

Norman Kahn:

I have always found the articles informative and interesting. They often covered subjects of interest to West Villagers and not to be found elsewhere.

Nelly Godfrey:

Hi Jorgito. You know I would love to put an extra two zeros to this donation. It’s totally worth it to save WestView, the beautiful, colorful paper that comes to my door with the latest news about the community and the world.

Gary Tomei:

WestView gives us the truth, and is our community life preserver in these dystopian times when we are living under a malignant regime which drowns us in lies and distortions.

Christine Tralongo:

The Village isn’t the Village without WestView News. A great newspaper with information you can’t find anywhere else.

Ellen Synan:

I’m sure it’s the best community paper in the nation, and I would miss it sorely if it were no longer published. I am very grateful to George for whom I have the greatest respect and admiration.

Daniel L Clay:

Absolutely adore the local coverage! I hope to keep reading, cover to cover, for years to come. Thanks for all you do.

Roger Paradiso:

The WestView News is the Voice of the West Village and beyond. And George Capsis is the “unofficial Mayor of The West Village.” I support the paper and I hope you can too.

Bruce Trigg:

Absolutely vital source if you want to know what’s happening in the hood! Save WestView News!

Hannah Reimann:

WestView is a remarkable phenomenon that deserves to continue to thrive, inform, protect and inspire its devoted audience and to attract more print readers. Community newspapers are a vital tenet of our democracy, influences voter registration numbers and keeps us reading and literate! The number of print papers declines every day, so many have disappeared or only stayed online…this one WILL NOT! I am honored to be part of this community and urge you to donate whatever you can.

Will and Elizabeth Margaritis:

Let’s keep the West Village the West Village.

Patricia Duffy:

West View News is a neighborhood treasure! As a long-time resident of the Village and West Chelsea, I want it to remain part of my world!

Howard Glener:

IMBY = in my back yard

Diane Robbens:

I love this newspaper and George! As I’ve aged it’s been harder for me to get around. But WestView helped me feel connected to the community. Losing it at a time when so many of us have already lost so much would be devastating.

Practical Suggestions to Help WestView News Survive and Grow:

Even if you can’t afford a six-month $12 subscription, write to our Subscription Manager and ask for a free subscription:

WestView, Inc.

c/o Peter White, Subscription Manager

108 Perry Street

New York, NY 10014

TALK TO US

If your super throws out the papers, let us know.

Visit our gofundme page.

Yes, we know how much money you have lost: we have special survival ad rates!