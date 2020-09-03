Monthly Columns

The owners of Lilac Chocolates sent a batch of photos of people (some of them young) sleeping after business hours between the open outer door and the closed inner door at their shop on Bleecker Street and offer that this is a regular event and other stores on Bleecker are experiencing the same return to the 1930’s depression scene. We guess this has to do with the mass firings of the pandemic but for young people to be doing this is something new. In the 1930s shanty towns made up of cardboard boxes and wood crates were all over—but they were all men and they were older. —George Capsis