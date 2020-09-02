Neighborhood, News

Jacqui Taylor Basker, leading a group of approximately 40 West Village residents, shouted this and other chants outside the Hudson Street station at a rally in support of the USPS, and against recent moves made by Postmaster Louis DeJoy.

DeJoy’s actions have received bipartisan concern, and many have seen the changes implemented as an attempt by the Trump administration to interfere with mail-in voting rights amid a pandemic that disproportionally affects the elderly and disadvantaged communities.

This rally was one of over 700 that took place simultaneously across the US on Saturday, Aug. 22nd, organized by a coalition of civil rights, workers, and veterans groups.

“I feel that organizing gives all some hope”, said Tayor-Basker of today’s events, “We (Villagers) saved this Post Office branch ten years ago, and I believe that applying this type of public pressure really helps.”

­—Photo and Summary by Bob Cooley