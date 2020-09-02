Covid

The Neighbor Network is a volunteer-based non-profit program aimed at diminishing isolation among the lower west side seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers are matched with seniors to have regular calls for friendly conversations, connect older New Yorkers with the resources they need, and build relationships that will bring joy and comfort to seniors and volunteers alike.

Older adults face a higher health risk due to COVID-19, these neighbors are likely to face many more months of physical isolation and the challenges that come with it—difficulty accessing food, medicine and mental health services, a lack of reliable information, and separation from friends and family. By volunteering to regularly make calls to seniors during this time, you can help connect your neighbors to the resources they need while building meaningful relationships.

Calls can last as short as 10 minutes and are as frequent as both the volunteer and senior agree upon. Volunteers may match with as many seniors as they like and schedule allows for. Commitment duration is up to the volunteer. All that is required by the volunteer is a working phone and access to the internet for training and participation. Minimum age to participate 16.

If you are a senior who would like to receive calls or be a volunteer, come join us too!

Join the Neighbor Network and be a good neighbor to your fellow seniors!

For more information: https://theneighbornetwork.org/ Ready to sign up or have questions contact us at (914) 573-5526 or andrea@theneighbornetwork.org.