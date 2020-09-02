Monthly Columns

By Karen Rempel | Fashion Editor

You might wonder how a simple dress relates to women’s empowerment. This month’s photo series is an all-woman effort, featuring this stunningly simple bespoke dress by Engineered by Andrea T, photography by Tess Malone, and the bronze sculpture Fearless Girl by Kristen Visbal. Fearless Girl has had quite an eventful life for a three-year old. Tess captured us together at our girl’s new location, staring down the New York Stock Exchange. The Equal Rights Amendment was passed in the U.S. Senate in 1972 and should have been ratified in January 2020 when the state of Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the amendment. With Kamala Harris making a run for Vice President, it’s an exciting time for women and equal rights for all people.

West Village model Karen Rempel in bespoke dress and mask by Engineered by Andrea T. Fearless Girl (below) also wears mask with bow by EAT. Photos by Tess Malone._________________________________________________

Style Notes

Navy waffle cotton piqué A-line dress and matching mask with bow. Engineered by Andrea T. 147 West 35th Street (by appointment only).

Pleaser transparently invisible dancer shoes. Hustler Hollywood. 41 West 8th Street.

Blue sapphire drop earrings. Whole Bead Show NYC. Hotel Pennsylvania.

UNOde50 amethyst, leather, and silver bead bracelet. The Oculus at World Trade Center. 185 Greenwich Street.

Karen Rempel has been contributing to WestView News since 2017. She is a photojournalist, technical writer, model, and artist. Her words and pictures have appeared in the literary journal Room, TV Week Magazine, Vancouver Sun, and many other pubs. Her artwork has exhibited at New York’s Salmagundi Club and Revelation Gallery. Visit her blog at loveaffair.nyc and her YouTube channel.