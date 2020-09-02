Articles

By Karilyn Prisco

When the paper was brainstorming ways to boost subscriptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarah Jessica Parker, our neighbor and loyal supporter of WestView News, volunteered to gift a pair of shoes from her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection to the New Subscriber giveaway initiative. We announced our winner, Erin Mintun, in our July issue and took her to the street for some shoe shopping in August.

Erin was invited by Sarah Jessica to visit her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker NYC flagship boutique which is located on West 54th Street in Manolo Blahnik’s former store. The brand’s new Midtown Manhattan brick and mortar boutique, across the street from MoMA, complements its other NYC location at South Street Seaport. The flagship store is outfitted with bold, rich- colored furniture that makes any customer feel luxurious, lavish, and energized. The space feels fresh, open, and safe. Hand sanitizer was provided on-site and Erin was greeted by the SJP iconic floor-to-ceiling glass shoe wall display and accented Lucite fixtures—immediately transporting her to a world of shoe heaven.

From playful to flirty, to street style, to black tie occasions, the SJP Collection covers them all. What is most impressive about the collection is that the majority of the shoes have the flexibility to be styled for multiple tastes and many occasions. After trying on numerous colors and styles from the SJP Evergreen Collection, Erin landed on the block heel Mary Jane named “Celine.” With its unapologetic combination of crystal-embellished buckle, signature grosgrain detail, and scintillate body it is not surprising this silhouette is a top seller. Think Dorothy meets Studio 54—it’s comfortable like your house slipper and fun like a disco; it’s pretty much like having a party on your feet without having to take your shoes off when you dance! Erin can easily pair these with her distressed boyfriend’s jeans when running out to grab a coffee, or match them with a formal evening dress for a night at the NYC Ballet—and everything in between. With the closed toe and exposed top-foot design, the Celine has versatility for any season. Rock them bare for the spring/summer months and layer them up with cute socks or patterned tights for the fall/winter. You’ll be bringing the party wherever you go—which is exactly what we need in these times. Any chance to smile and shine. Great choice Erin!

Our drooling session doesn’t just stop there. All shoes from the collection are proudly made in Italy by third and fourth generation Tuscan shoemakers. The SJP Collection has been thoughtfully detailed to include a wide array of styles. One thing remains consistent—the products’ silhouettes are truly stunning. You may not even be able to recognize your own foot, as each design somehow makes every customer feel they should be a foot model for Disney’s Cinderella. We won’t lie, Sarah Jessica’s designs make it hard to pick and choose. But who needs to make a decision when you can buy them all?

Well if you are like me, you can’t buy them all…or even one pair. Unfortunately, these economic times aren’t welcomed by my shopping wishlist but, no worries—perhaps paying homage and channeling her famous SATC character “Carrie” a bit, Sarah Jessica respects a girl on a budget. And that’s why we love her! Characteristic of her usual thoughtful self, Sarah Jessica is able to accommodate everyone with something. The flagship store is accessorized with delicious fragrances, cute smartphone cases, the SJP x Sunglass Hut capsule collection, and a ton more. I found myself eyeing the iconic SJP shoe-wall grid design that is printed on canvas tote bags, cosmetic sets, beach towels, and S’well water bottles. I couldn’t help but make a quick gift list for my SJP addict friends. Birthday gift, check. Christmas gift, check. Bachelorette gift, check. Oh! And just in case I need wrapping paper for that last-minute gift pick-up…yup! Sarah thought of that too. Forever fashionable and prepared—it’s the true New Yorker in her.

Whether it was the gorgeous shoes or my socializing starvation seeping through, I just wanted to stay and hang out with Erin and the wonderful staff members that have become new friends. However, I didn’t want to hold up the store operations as only three shoppers are allowed in at a time, ensuring strict safety measures are in-place for the well-being of customers. There is an outdoor garden at the back of the store that provides a waiting area. For customers that prefer less direct contact, the boutique has curbside pickup service. Sarah Jessica has also been spotted personally delivering online and phone orders on her way home from a day of work at the NYC locations.

Just like our West Village neighbor, the store is beautiful, sophisticated, lovely, and grounded. It’s the type of place that makes you feel like you are at a slumber party raiding your best friend’s fabulous shoe closet instead of having an impersonal, stiff, typical retail store experience. Let’s just say you won’t feel judged if you haven’t gotten a pedicure in five months and are trying on a $400 pair of shoes. It feels like family and it’s definitely worth the trip above 14th Street.

Thank you Sarah Jessica for your generosity, grace, and ongoing patronage of our “small but mighty” community newspaper.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

NYC Flagship Boutique

31 West 54th St., New York, NY 10019

Tues-Sat 11am-5pm | 646-863-2133

Facebook, IG, Twitter: @sjpcollection

For all store locations, hours, and products please visit SJPbySarahJessicaParker.com

Karilyn Prisco is the fashion director of WestView News and social media manager for WestView News’ “Style on the Street” (IG @styleonthestreet). Recently, after pivoting from her career as a project manager in advertising for 15 years, Karilyn enrolled in the FIT Fashion Styling Certificate Program to follow her true passion for fashion styling and visual expression.