HERE TODAY … JULY 9, at the corner of Greenwich Street and West 12th,

I discovered a ‘Work in Progress’ by artist Myra Lobel.

By JULY 12 the second panel was finished

And then, on JULY 15, I arrived to find a very different kind of work in progress

And on the 16th the panels were gone —with just a few little paint splashes on the sidewalk to remind us where they’d been.

All photos by Maggie Berkvist.