Yesterday I interviewed my friend Ramsey Clark, 92, about his lifelong relationship with his great friend John Lewis.

Ramsey Clark was Attorney General during The Great Society and wrote and supervised both the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Civil Rights Act of 1968.

He said of his beloved friend Lewis, with whom he traveled to the South for Civil Rights in 1965 and attended the protest at the Edmund Pettis bridge in Selma on Bloody Sunday (he also helped to protect the “negroes”—as they were called—at the March on Washington in 1963):

“He was one of the great joys of my life. He gave everything and asked for nothing in return.”

—Bruce Poli