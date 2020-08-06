Neighborhood

Richaud is a an actor and producer who became a baker during the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic. His delicious baguettes are now being baked in increasing numbers in the West Village. Recently featured on Good Morning America and in Forbes magazine, the word is getting out that there is an authentic and native French baker living and working here in the West Village. He’s looking for a mutually beneficial situation with a local restaurant or other establishment that has large or multiple ovens so he can keep up with the growing demand for his amazing loaves. They are made from organic flour and come in several varieties.

Richaud is presently baking six loaves at a time repeatedly each morning at Orient Express on West 11th Street for his growing roster of clients and fans.

Reach him at 347-335-5400 or on Instagram @richaud.nyc.

—Hannah Reimann