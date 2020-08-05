Featured

By Deborah Haffeman

Greenwich Village has a new healthcare provider in town. NYU Langone Health has opened a multispecialty outpatient care center, located at 555 LaGuardia Place, for adult and pediatric patients. NYU Langone Medical Associates—Washington Square spans approximately 10,000 square feet, which includes 26 exam rooms and a dedicated pediatric floor.

Village residents can now schedule an appointment with specialists in internal medicine, allergy and immunology, cardiology, gastroenterology, pediatric care, and physical medicine and rehabilitation through NYU Langone’s nationally recognized Rusk Rehabilitation. NYU Langone also plans to add specialists in family medicine, gynecology, interventional cardiology, and pediatric neurology later this year.

“This new practice brings NYU Langone’s comprehensive, quality care to Greenwich Village in one convenient location,” says Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. “While we continue to expand our services throughout the region, we have a strong connection to this neighborhood in particular—the home of NYU’s Manhattan campus for more than 100 years.”

The new location enhances local access to doctors affiliated with NYU Langone, a national leader in high-quality outpatient care, with multispecialty services offered to help streamline care. Physicians can promptly refer patients to other specialists at the center for faster diagnosis and treatment.

NYU Langone has several outpatient care centers within walking distance of the Village that complement the services available in Washington Square. Their extensive network of physicians operate using a single, integrated electronic health record (EHR) system, called Epic, so up-to-date patient information and test results can be reviewed from any location and via the free NYU Langone Health app.

After months of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, residents may be wondering if it’s safe to visit a doctor’s office, even if it’s in walking distance.

“As we grow this center, we are mindful that we are doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic and there may be concerns about accessing care at this time,” says Rubin. “Our patients’ and staff’s wellbeing is our top priority, and we’re taking extraordinary precautions to ensure a safe environment, including following rigorous cleaning, screening, and mask-wearing protocols.”

To make an appointment or for more information about NYU Langone Medical Associates—Washington Square, call 212-460-5622 or visit https://nyulangone.org/locations/nyu-langone-medical-associates-washington-square.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, like chest or severe abdominal pain, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. NYU Langone emergency care wait times are available online at https://nyulangone.org/