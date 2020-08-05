Monthly Columns

By Roberta Curley

I can still hear her slurping from Liza’s

collapsible bowl, never declining a sip—

tho longing to tumble and roll.

A “little lamb”—face full of hope,

ears flip-floppy, eyes black and bold.

Six pounds of fluff, never glum nor gruff,

Mia offered petters sensory pleasure.

Now she illuminates city skies—a

beacon day and night. Her spirit

enlivens Jackson Square Park. Bench

sitters crave Mia’s pyrotechnic spark.

The pooch, stirred by vast Greenwich

Village charm, knew she couldn’t dig

roots on some upstate farm.

Her mojo mesmerized. Tho clearly

“canine”—Mia’s humanity poured

through. She barked and howled, and

volunteered as a hospital therapy-dog.

WHEW! But chasing and chewing

her small ball rocked Mia’s heart. She

relished a wacky squirrel scuttle—

even giving the rodent a head start.

Mia vanquished every attempted role:

WestView mascot, model, and

champion of inspiring quotes. Bless

Mia’s “Maltipoo” paws as she circles

back to a new watering hole.