By Jennifer Brozost

Throughout this pandemic—this time of fear, uncertainty and frustration—I have been scared. Scared of what the future holds, scared of getting sick, and scared to leave my house to get groceries to feed my family.

At the start of the shutdown I went to the supermarket and had a complete panic attack as swarms of people walked by me through the aisles. Not wanting to subject myself to the risk these trips to the supermarket presented, I went online to arrange a delivery. However, I could not get a Deli Time delivery from anywhere, even a week in advance. My panic rose and I did not know what to do…I was at a complete loss, as were many of my friends, some of whom would not even leave their apartments at all.

A friend of mine told me about this “great find,” for groceries. Well, that was the understatement of the year! It was the easiest site in the world to use, where I could get my groceries that day, an hour later! Great, so what was the catch? What was this site and how come I never heard of it???

Enter MaxDelivery. Now, if you know me, you’ll know I’m a pretty steady person. Pretty calm, “in the know,” and I don’t get overexcited when it is unwarranted. I run my own business and am a problem solver who tends to be unfazed by hype. However, all that changed with the introduction to my new best friend: Max.

MaxDelivery is a straightforward, easy to use site, even for someone whose computer skills are average at best! The site has a ton of great features—including that when an item is out of stock they will email you once it is back in stock. AND…you can get delivery in an hour! The meat and fish are fresh and delicious, as is all the food! Not only are the deliveries on time, packed perfectly and always on point, but they email you when the groceries are on their way and what time they will be delivered to your door.

Wait—there is more! Max also has a pharmacy section from which I was able to order all the things I need to help develop my new mani-pedi skill. And the site even has sections to buy games, cards for special occasions, and unique gifts. It is a one-stop wonder that I do not know how I had lived without.

With free delivery, my friends and I order at least two or three times per week. After ordering, I wait excitedly for my new best friend, as I know everything will be delivered perfectly—stable, secure, and reliable. I may never go to a grocery store again!